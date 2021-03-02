 Back To Top
National

Top security advisors of Seoul, Washington share views on COVID-19, North Korea

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 17:01
Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office chief Suh Hoon (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office chief Suh Hoon (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s top security advisor Suh Hoon and his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan held their second phone call Tuesday to share views on the current Korean Peninsula situation and Washington’s ongoing review of its North Korea policy, Cheong Wa Dae said.

“The two nations agreed to continue joint efforts in tackling COVID-19 and other regional and global issues, while pledging to further strengthen the Korea-US alliance,” said Kang Min-seok, spokesperson for Seoul’s presidential office, in a media briefing.

Kang added the two sides have also agreed to communicate closely with each other and to seek a face-to-face meeting as early as possible.

Asked about whether they discussed adjusting the scale of the upcoming joint military drills planned for this month, he declined to comment, citing diplomatic protocol.

The White House’s readout of the call also echoed the Cheong Wa Dae statement, noting the two top security advisors reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral alliance, their shared commitment to coordinate closely on North Korea, and the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The one-hour conversation between Suh and Sullivan is the second of its kind since the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
