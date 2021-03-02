LG Innotek develops Wi-Fi 6E module for seamless car entertainment

LG Innotek said Tuesday it has developed the world’s first automotive Wi-Fi 6E module that would enable passengers to enjoy watching movies or playing games with seamless connections in cars.
The electronic parts manufacturing affiliate of LG Group said the automotive Wi-Fi 6E module using 6GHz bandwidth boasts a data transmission speed of 1.2 gigabits per second that is approximately three times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 5.
It only takes 2 milliseconds to connect to the network, which is seven times faster than the current speed. Therefore, there is no buffering for high-resolution videos, the company said.
The module would be mounted on multiple components of a vehicle, including the audio, video and navigation systems and smart antenna.
A passenger can enjoy movies, games and more on the in-vehicle display or audio system by wirelessly connecting it to a smartphone.
The module will also allow easier software updates of the automotive navigation system and such, the company said.
Wi-Fi 6E was considered unsuitable for cars due to its limited communication performance caused by the compact vehicle interior, but the LG affiliate has successfully developed the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E module with advanced radio frequency and antenna technology, it said.
Based on the capabilities in automotive communications the company has accumulated since 2005, It has improved data transceiver performance by the new RF structure and antenna design with minimum communications interference.
LG Innotek previously launched the world’s first second-generation automotive V2X full module, 5G automotive communications module, and a brand-new digital key module with improved accuracy and security.
With the new automotive Wi-Fi 6E module, LG Innotek plans to target the global automotive communications component market that is currently led by Japanese players.
The Korean company is rolling out promotional activities targeting automotive components suppliers in North America, Europe, Japan and China.
The company aims to commercialize the product in 2022, with a plan to run joint promotion with Germany’s Infineon Technologies, which supplies Wi-Fi 6E automotive chipsets.
“The importance of in-vehicle infotainment systems will grow further with next-generation mobility. Our automotive Wi-Fi 6E module will accelerate the evolution of IVI,” said Kim Sung-kug, vice president and head of the automotive components & electronics business unit said.
“LG Innotek will continue to provide the customers with innovative products enabling a convenient, safe, and enjoyable driving experience.”
