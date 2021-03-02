 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

AlixPartners hires ex-Samsung executive for ICT capability

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 15:03       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 15:03
Kim Joo-wan, AlixPartners director in Seoul (AlixPartners)
Kim Joo-wan, AlixPartners director in Seoul (AlixPartners)
Consulting firm AlixPartners said Tuesday it has hired Kim Joo-wan, former senior executive at Samsung Electronics, as a new director in the Seoul office to enhance its counsulting capability in the field of information, communication and technology.

AlixPartners said Kim has had experience in consulting, cutting-edge technology, and IT business operation over the course of his 25-year career.

Prior to joining AlixPartners, Kim was a corporate vice president at Samsung Electronics, leading global mobile service strategy development since 2018. He was also formerly a global partner at McKinsey & Co. serving Asian telecommunication clients for 13 years, and a software engineer at IBM Korea for eight years.

Kim is expected to provide “much-needed expertise and know-how in maximizing inter-business synergy, diversifying portfolio, and developing new businesses that incorporate digital technology,” said Tom Noda, country head for the Korea office.

AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and operates offices in more than 20 cities around the world, including Seoul.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114