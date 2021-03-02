AlixPartners hires ex-Samsung executive for ICT capability

Kim Joo-wan, AlixPartners director in Seoul (AlixPartners)
Consulting firm AlixPartners said Tuesday it has hired Kim Joo-wan, former senior executive at Samsung Electronics, as a new director in the Seoul office to enhance its counsulting capability in the field of information, communication and technology.
AlixPartners said Kim has had experience in consulting, cutting-edge technology, and IT business operation over the course of his 25-year career.
Prior to joining AlixPartners, Kim was a corporate vice president at Samsung Electronics, leading global mobile service strategy development since 2018. He was also formerly a global partner at McKinsey & Co. serving Asian telecommunication clients for 13 years, and a software engineer at IBM Korea for eight years.
Kim is expected to provide “much-needed expertise and know-how in maximizing inter-business synergy, diversifying portfolio, and developing new businesses that incorporate digital technology,” said Tom Noda, country head for the Korea office.
AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and operates offices in more than 20 cities around the world, including Seoul.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)