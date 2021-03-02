 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG's steam closet hits 1m in cumulative production

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:30       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:30

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows a worker checking the Styler steam clothing care appliance at the company's plant in Changwon, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows a worker checking the Styler steam clothing care appliance at the company's plant in Changwon, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Tuesday that the cumulative production of its steam closet has surpassed 1 million units.

Domestic models of LG Tromm Styler, a clothing care appliance that made its debut in 2011, surpassed 1 million units in cumulative production as of end-February, the company said.

All of LG's steam closet models are manufactured in the company's plant in Changwon, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul. LG currently sells the Styler in more than 20 countries.

LG said sales of the Styler have been strong recently as consumers became more interested in products that boast health and hygiene features amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, sales of the large-size Styler, which can manage up to six garments, have doubled so far this year compare to a year ago, according to the company. About 80 percent of its Styler production has been large-capacity models, it added.

LG, which spent nine years to develop the Styler, has so far registered 220 patents globally with the product. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114