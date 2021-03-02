 Back To Top
Business

Mercedes-Benz Korea adds Maybach SUV to lineup

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Mar 2, 2021 - 10:28
This file photo provided by Mercedes-Benz Korea shows the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea on Tuesday added its most luxurious SUV model to the lineup to gain a bigger share in the South Korean market.

The German carmaker has launched the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC SUV equipped with a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 M177 engine at 257 million won ($230,000), the company said in a statement.

"The new Mercedes-Maybach GLS is a fascinating model that will draw the attention of customers who want a high-end SUV. We will continue to provide the best products this year by introducing a variety of new cars across our brands, such as Maybach, AMG and EQ, as well as our master brand Mercedes-Benz," Mercedes-Benz Korea Vice President Mark Raine said in the statement.

Just like the Maybach S-Class, the Maybach GLS comes with Maybach-specific features. The front grille stands out the most as it consists of fine vertical chrome struts and a thin chrome frame with "Maybach" lettering at the top.

The Maybach GLS is also equipped with the company's latest infotainment system MBUX. MBUX has many segment-leading functions and is able to learn thanks to artificial intelligence.

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 76,879 vehicles in the Korean passenger vehicle market, down 1.6 percent from 78,133 units a year earlier.

The German company accounted for 30 percent of the Korean imported passenger vehicle market last year. (Yonhap)
