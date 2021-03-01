[Graphic News] COVID-19 vaccines get lukewarm response in South Korea









Less than half of South Koreans are willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots immediately, without waiting for further reports on those vaccines’ effects, an opinion poll showed.



In the survey conducted on 1,020 people aged 18 or over by the Korea Society Opinion Institute from last Feb.19-20, only 45.8 percent said they are willing to be vaccinated “right away” when their turn for COVID-19 vaccine shots come.



Another 45.7 percent responded they will delay their vaccinations to “watch the situation” regarding the vaccines’ effects, while 5.1 percent said they will refuse vaccine shots entirely, according to the poll result. The remaining 3.4 percent said they are not sure. (Yonhap)











