 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Celltrion founder’s first son to join boardroom

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 28, 2021 - 15:42       Updated : Feb 28, 2021 - 15:48
Celltrion's headquarters in Incheon (Yonhap)
Celltrion's headquarters in Incheon (Yonhap)
Celltrion founder and Chairman Seo Jung-jin’s eldest son Seo Jin-seok is expected to obtain a seat in the company’s boardroom next month, industry sources said on Sunday.

Celltrion is to finalize the appointment of the junior Seo as representative director at the shareholder meeting scheduled on March 26, the sources added.

The first son has been serving as senior vice president for Celltrion since 2017. Seo Jin-seok also spearheaded Celltrion Skin Cure, the group’s cosmetics unit from October 2017 to March 2019.

When finalized, Seo Jin-seok will be the chairman’s first of kin to become a member of the board. The chairman’s second son, Seo Joon-serk has been the director of the operation management department, but he is not on the board yet.

The local pharmaceutical industry expects that Seo Jin-seok could later become chairman, following in the footsteps of his father who stepped down from the post late last year.

In January 2019, the Celltrion founder officially said that he would hand over the group’s chief executive position to a non-family member and have his son take the chairman post of the board.

As of Dec. 31, founder Seo currently holds the title as honorary chairman at the biopharmaceutical company.

Celltrion Group, in the meantime, is led by CEO and Vice Chairman Kee Woo-sung and Celltrion Healthcare CEO Kim Hyoung-ki.

Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114