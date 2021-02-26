[Feature] Ticketing woes plague live performances

“Sing Again” concert poster (Show Play)



As soon as tickets for the Seoul concerts featuring the 10 finalists of the popular audition show “Sing Again’ became available on Feb. 15, over 130,000 people clicked frantically to purchase a ticket. Interpark, the ticketing website, crashed momentarily and within 10 minutes of going on sale, all three days of shows were completely sold out.



The audition program was filmed without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the upcoming concerts the first chance for fans to see the singers in person. Also, social distancing regulations meant fewer people would be allowed into the concert venue.



As the fans who succeeded in securing tickets leapt with joy, others refreshed the website in the hopes of running across a stray seat and went to social media to seek out ticket resales that could be found almost immediately after the tickets were made available.



The black market for concert and event tickets has long been a powerful force in Korea, with many celebrities and members of the industry pleading with the public to not turn to resellers for tickets.



Actress Ock Joo-hyun stars as Elphaba in the musical “Wicked” (Instagram)



“Please help so that only those who love this work can join us. I say to those who price black market tickets at 2.5 times the original price just after tickets go on sale, don’t do it. Don’t,” posted “Wicked” actor Ock Ju-hyun in January after tickets for the musical were sold out.



Musical productions in Korea cast multiple actors for the title roles. As such, some big names like Cho Seung-woo, Hong Kwang-ho and Ock sell out most of their performances while tickets for the shows of other actors playing the same role on different dates remain available. Despite the differing demands for the tickets, the tickets are priced the same.



“Ticket prices are not set by a single factor. The length of the concert, the venue, the actors, the licensing fee and the duration of preparation all contribute to the setting of the price,” said a member of the musical industry. “Raising the ticket price for some actors who have more ticket selling power than others is difficult and is currently not under consideration.”



Actor Cho Seung-woo stars in the musical “Man of La Mancha” (OD Company)