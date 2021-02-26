'Minari', meeting ground between Korean immigrant story, American farming story

Clockwise from top left: Youn Yuh-jung, Han Ye-ri, director Lee Isaac Chung and Steven Yeun appear for an online press conference Friday. (Pancinema)



Ahead of the March 3 theatrical release of Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” the cast and director shared the joy and surprise at the reception of the film. The movie won 74 awards in film festivals around the world, and Youn has won 26 awards for best supporting actress so far.



“Minari” depicts the story of an immigrant family of four from Korea who move to the middle of the US in Arkansas. Jacob, played by Yeun, and Monica, played by Han Ye-ri, pursue their American dream while Monica’s mother Soon-ja, played by Youn Yuh-jung, comes from Korea to help with the kids.



“I tried to tell a very personal story with this. I am very surprised at the response,” said director Chung during an online press interview Friday. “As I reflected on why this film connected with a wide range of audiences, I feel it’s not because it’s about me, about immigrants, about this particular situation socially. I think it has to do with human beings and relationships, I think as we all as people around the world wrestle with what Yi family is wrestling with: the idea of how do we love each other in a difficult situation.”



“Minari” (Pancinema)