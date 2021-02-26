Aberlour Craftsmanship Award names latest recipient

(Pernod Ricard Korea)
Pernod Ricard Korea has chosen the second recipient of the Aberlour Craftsmanship Award, an award named after the single malt Scotch whisky distillery of the same name, to recognize socially responsible talents, the company said Friday.
Mun Seung-ji, a furniture designer and the founder of Team Virals, has been given the prize for creating zero waste eco-friendly furniture.
“Through the Aberlour Craftsmanship Award, we seek to create a positive impact on consumers by recognizing those with craftsmanship who aim for the best quality while being socially responsible in line with our founder James Fleming’s conviction,” one official at the company said.
Mun is known for conveying social messages through his work with a design philosophy known as “storism.”
The Aberlour Craftsmanship Award was launched in January and the award will be given every month.
Last month, Choi I-hyeon, CEO of social enterprise More Than, which produces handmade bags out of recycled materials, became the first recipient of the award.
One bag made by his company is thought to save 1642 liters of water, Pernod Ricard Korea said.
Founded in 1879, the premium whisky brand was launched in Korea in 2018.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)