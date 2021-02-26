 Back To Top
Finance

Mirae Asset Daewoo looks to launch in-house ESG committee

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 26, 2021 - 14:04       Updated : Feb 26, 2021 - 14:04
Mirae Asset Daewoo's headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Daewoo)
Mirae Asset Daewoo’s headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Daewoo)
South Korean brokerage firm Mirae Asset Daewoo said Friday that it plans to set up an in-house committee focused on environmental, social and corporate governance.

The brokerage house’s new agenda will be put to a vote at the upcoming shareholders meeting set for March 24.

The decision came to reinforce the company’s practices in ESG management. To take the lead in being a socially responsible firm, the committee will handle decisions related to ESG issues and open the results to the public, the brokerage said.

Mirae Asset Daewoo was recognized for its best practices in ESG management by receiving an “A” rating from leading socially-responsible investment research and consulting institution Sustinvest last year.

In the same year, it also received an “A” rating in the Korea Corporate Governance Service‘s social category of ESG management and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the nine consecutive years as well.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
