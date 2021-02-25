Moon pledges support for southeastern region's megacity project

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday promised to offer support for a joint initiative between local governments in the southeastern region to form a communal socio-economic "megacity" sphere for long-term regional prosperity. Moon made the pledge as he attended a briefing on the so-called megacity project in the southeastern port city of Busan that was co-hosted by the city's municipal government and those of the nearby city of Ulsan and South Gyeongsang province. The project is aimed at establishing a broad, region-focused communal sphere of living that ties together various societal aspects -- such as the economy, living environment, culture and administration -- of some 8 million people living in the region. "Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province have reached a common understanding to soar powerfully. The goal of achieving a population of 10 million and establishing a pan-regional city region is not an impossible challenge," Moon said at the event The president stated that the project could also play a role in reversing the trend of Seoul-concentrated population crowding and offer a new vision of balanced regional development.

"The government will fully support the southeastern megacity formation strategy," Moon added.The project is considered a central component of the Moon administration's broader Green New Deal initiative, a signature policy project of the president intended to foster environment-friendly industries in tandem with a push for balanced national development in the long term.From the project, Cheong Wa Dae and the central government expect to see a drastic increase in the population of the southeastern region and a substantial boost in its economic activity.Moon's visit to Busan was made ahead of an upcoming April mayoral by-election following the expulsion of former mayor Oh Keo-don over sexual harassment allegations last year.Hence many political observers perceived the president's latest public itinerary not just as a routine policy-administration inspection event but also as a campaign trip possibly aimed at providing support to the ruling Democratic Party (DP) in the upcoming mayoral race, especially with top DP leaders, Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon and floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon having accompanied Moon to Busan.The main opposition People Power Party blasted Moon, arguing that the president was meddling in elections and that it was grounds for impeachment."We will begin a review of whether (the trip) is in violation of election laws," PPP floor leader Rep. Joo Ho-young said. (Yonhap)