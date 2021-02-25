 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Homebuying top priority for Lotto winners

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 18:29       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 18:29



More than 40 percent of people who won Lotto, the country‘s most popular lottery, said they will use the prize money to acquire real estate assets, a survey showed.

Among 271 Lotto winners in the first half of 2020, 42 percent of them said they will buy houses or properties with the prize money, according to a survey conducted by the Finance Ministry’s lottery committee and the Lotto seller.

The survey showed that 22 percent of the winners planned to use the prize money to pay off their debts, while 13 percent answered that they will use it for their businesses. (Yonhap)




