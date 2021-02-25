[Today’s K-pop] NiziU collaborates with Universal Studios Japan

(Credit: Universal Studios Japan)





NiziU teamed up with Universal Studios Japan for the park’s 20th anniversary.



The theme park announced on Thursday that the girl group is participating in “No Limit! Time,” its special campaign to mark the anniversary in April.



The band recorded the theme song “Festa” that will be played during the parades and throughout the facility. The song will also be part of an entertainment show for visitors and staff to dance together.

USJ said that it chose to work with the band for their bright and lively energy and forecast that the nine-piece act will brighten up the park throughout the year.



NiziU is coming out with its second single in Japanese “Take a Picture/Poppin’ Shakin’” in April but both the double title tracks are already picked for the commercials of telecoms company Softbank and Coca Cola Japan.



“Poppin’ Shakin’” was dropped pre-release on Saturday and landed at the top of iTunes chart in Japan.



The Boyz gives taste of upcoming Japanese LP





(Credit: Cracker Entertainment)



The Boyz unveiled the title track from its 1st full-length album in Japanese.



The song named “Breaking Dawn” was dropped in advance of the official release of the same-titled album, slated to go on sale on March 17. It seamlessly blends future funk and deep funk sounds into “powerful chaos” of a dance number with a catchy hook, explained its company Cracker Entertainment on Thursday.



In addition to the track co-produced by Daniel Kim, a collaborator of the likes of Taemin and Monsta X, seven more songs will be included in the LP.



This is the first time it is coming out with new music in Japan since it released its first EP “Tattoo” in November 2019. The EP, mostly in Korean, topped Tower Records’ daily sales chart and LINE Music’s weekly chart and ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly albums chart and Billboard Japan’s album sales chart.



Meanwhile, the 11-piece act will appear in Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a competition among boy bands, that will go on air from April.



EXO’s Chanyeol addresses fans after 4 months





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Chanyeol of EXO sent out a letter to his fans late Wednesday addressing them officially for the first time in four months.



He has stayed silent after a woman who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend said that he cheated regularly during the three years they were together.



“First of all, I want to say that I’m sorry to make you worry who has been waiting for so long,” he began. He is sincerely sorry, so much so that it is not possible to express in words, said the idol. He expressed his gratitude toward fans who sent messages and letters on his recent birthday and vowed that he remembers and will never forget the first time they met nine years ago.



His management company SM Entertainment declined to put out a statement saying that it is his personal life.



Pentagon hails return with teaser





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)