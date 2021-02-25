Krafton now highest-paying gaming firm in Korea

Krafton’s newly announced PUBG New State (Krafton)
Krafton said Thursday it has raised the salary of new and existing employees by as much as 20 million won ($18,000), becoming the best-paying gaming firm in South Korea.
According to the publisher of globally popular shooting game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, entry-level game developers and other staff members joining the company this year will earn 60 million won and 50 million won a year, respectively.
For existing employees, the company granted a raise of 20 million won to developers and 15 million won to non-developing employees.
Krafton’s uniform pay raise came after major Korean game companies -- Nexon, Netmarble and Com2us – hiked annual wages of all existing employees by 8 million won.
“Through aggressive investments into securing talent, Krafton will create an environment where its members can grow together with the company,” Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said.
On the same day, Krafton announced a new title called PUBG New State, also releasing a new trailer for it.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)