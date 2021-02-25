 Back To Top
Business

Krafton now highest-paying gaming firm in Korea

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 17:09       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 17:50
Krafton’s newly announced PUBG New State (Krafton)
Krafton said Thursday it has raised the salary of new and existing employees by as much as 20 million won ($18,000), becoming the best-paying gaming firm in South Korea.

According to the publisher of globally popular shooting game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, entry-level game developers and other staff members joining the company this year will earn 60 million won and 50 million won a year, respectively.

For existing employees, the company granted a raise of 20 million won to developers and 15 million won to non-developing employees.

Krafton’s uniform pay raise came after major Korean game companies -- Nexon, Netmarble and Com2us – hiked annual wages of all existing employees by 8 million won.

“Through aggressive investments into securing talent, Krafton will create an environment where its members can grow together with the company,” Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said.

On the same day, Krafton announced a new title called PUBG New State, also releasing a new trailer for it.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
