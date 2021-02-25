 Back To Top
National

Migrant worker posthumously tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 17:01       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 17:01
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)
A migrant worker who died at home in Yangju, north of Seoul, posthumously tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, health officials said.

The 49-year-old Nigerian national was found dead on Wednesday by an acquaintance, who visited the home at the request of the worker's family member.

Health authorities conducted coronavirus testing after the family told them the deceased person recently had cold symptoms. The result came back positive Thursday. officials said.

Health officials took infection prevention measures and began an epidemiological survey with family members and coworkers.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the death, though there were no signs of foul play. (Yonhap)
