Upcoming Gwangju Biennale gains relevance in pandemic times

The 13th Gwangju Biennale -- South Korea’s largest art biennale, which has become a major art event in Asia -- was previewed Wednesday at the Biennale Hall with the unveiling of a few of its commissioned works.



Artistic directors Natasha Ginwala and Defne Ayas, based respectively in Sri Lanka and Germany, summarized the progress of the biennale ahead of its opening April 1.



As suggested by the theme of the 13th edition of the biennale -- “Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning” -- the exhibition hall gave off a unique vibe that made it easy to become immersed in the exhibition. Featuring 69 artists and 41 new commissions, the biennale will go ahead with no changes to the original plan for the theme or the commissions, the two directors said during the press conference.



“‘Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning’ looks at the extended mind and looks at dialectical space between organic and inorganic intelligence, between human intelligence that is hidden in the Indigenous culture and nonhuman forms of intelligence,” said Ayas. “Some of the topics we have been engaging with this part of our exhibition have become more relevant over the past few years (due to the pandemic).”



The exhibition will delve into a broad set of cosmologies, many forms of intelligence including machine intelligence and spiritual powers, planetary life systems and modes of communal survival as they contend with the future horizons of cognitive capitalism, algorithmic violence and planetary imperialism, according to the foundation.



“The mind is the program space. Mind is programmed through social practices, through ancestor practices, historical practices, but also machine practices that come from automation, come from technology. And we really feel that Korea brings these together,” said Ginwala. “With the world moving during the pandemic, technology -- but also our historical practices, ecologically sustainable practices -- are extremely important to think about together.”





Gwangju Biennale artistic directors Natasha Ginwala (left) and Defne Ayas explain the theme of the biennale. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)