Court recognizes 1st conscientious objector on ethical grounds

Conscientious objectors in South Korea will now be able to perform alternative service instead of reserves forces training – required upon discharge from conscription – if they demonstrate personal beliefs in nonviolence, South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
South Korea, which conscripts all able-bodied men for about two years to maintain defense readiness against North Korea, introduced the program in October to honor a court ruling that the country stop penalizing those refusing conscription because of personal beliefs or religious faith in nonviolence.
It was the first time the highest court found that objectors invoking the ethical grounds could also seek the program in place of reserve forces training that takes place for eight years upon discharge. A month earlier, the top court ruled religious faith is grounds for the program.
The objector standing trial, who chose enlistment despite his commitment to nonviolence at his family‘s recommendation, said he refused the annual training because he could no longer turn a blind eye to his conscience.
Trial and appeals courts all sided with the objector who said living with domestic violence and watching clips of civilian attacks by the US armed forces solidified his commitment, whereas the prosecution dismissed his claims, saying he enjoyed shooting video games.
“Those video games have fictional characters who don’t bleed to death,” the Supreme Court said, describing the objector’s belief as “deeply rooted and truthful.” The objector said he quit the games long ago, and he finds close-to-zero violence in the games he enjoys now.
The ruling comes a day after a reservist seeking to perform alternative service instead of reserve forces training on grounds of a belief in nonviolence received approval for the first time from a 29-member government committee comprising lawyers and rights experts.
The same day, another objector invoking similar ethical grounds entered alternative service rather than conscription, also for the first time.
Participants in the alternative service program work at correctional institutions for three years as full-time employees, living in groups near their assigned facilities and taking on day-to-day responsibilities such as maintenance. Like conscripts, they receive the same wages and are provided vacations and leave.
By Choi Si-young
