14 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus

This photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2021, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Twelve American service members and two of their family members have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States recently, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



Seven service members and two dependents arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 21, according to USFK.



The remaining five service members arrived at Osan Air Base on US government chartered flights from the US on Feb. 3 and 22, it added.



Nine of the total tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the five others tested positive on their mandatory test required to exit quarantine.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at US Army Garrison Humphreys, Osan or Kunsan Air Base," USFK said in a statement. "Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed."



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 754.



USFK has reported a series of positive COVID-19 cases, with most of the patients testing positive upon arrival here from the US, though all foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure to the nation. (Yonhap)