 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

14 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 14:37       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 14:37

This photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2021, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2021, shows US service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Twelve American service members and two of their family members have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States recently, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

Seven service members and two dependents arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 21, according to USFK.

The remaining five service members arrived at Osan Air Base on US government chartered flights from the US on Feb. 3 and 22, it added.

Nine of the total tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the five others tested positive on their mandatory test required to exit quarantine.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

"All individuals have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at US Army Garrison Humphreys, Osan or Kunsan Air Base," USFK said in a statement. "Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed."

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 754.

USFK has reported a series of positive COVID-19 cases, with most of the patients testing positive upon arrival here from the US, though all foreigners arriving at South Korean airports must present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure to the nation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114