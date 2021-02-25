 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 26, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Feb 26, 2021 - 09:01
Haeundae Light Festival

The Haeundae Light Festival is being held across the Haeundae area in Busan. Light decorations have been installed at the iconic Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Market, creating a spectacular nighttime view.

Outdoor events and hands-on experiences and activities, however, have all been canceled.

The festival will continue until March 28. 


Jeju Canola Flower Festival

Welcoming spring, the Jeju Canola Flower Festival will open April 9.

During the festival, canola flowers will bloom across the Pyoseon area of Seogwipo on Jeju Island, covering 95,000 square meters a yellow hue. The canola flowers represent spring on the southern island, as they start to bloom at the end of winter. Specific details for the festival have not yet been announced. 


Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm

The Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is hosting its annual Lighting Festival until March 14.

According to the Garden of Morning Calm, it is the first such festival in Korea to add lights to natural surroundings. The environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the 330,000-square-meter garden.

Admission is 9,500 won per adult, 7,000 won per middle and high school student and 6,000 won per child. 


Daegu National Science Museum

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Daegu National Science Museum has been enjoying popularity with its online science experience program, Science Museum on Air.

Since April, the science museum has been offering special exhibitions, livestreaming astronomical observation and online lectures through the program. It has garnered a total of 297,800 users, marking a significant feat for a science museum.

For more information, visit the website at www.dnsm.or.kr.


Jeju Fire Festival

The Jeju Fire Festival will run from March 8 to 14 at Saebyeol Oreum Volcanic Cone in Aewol.

The fire festival is rooted in the island’s livestock culture. In the past, farmers built fires on the grounds in the winter to burn off old and wilted grass and kill vermin in the fields.

The festival was canceled last year due to the virus pandemic. This year, the festival will take place with virtual programs and drive-thru activities.

The numbers of visitors will be limited to 1,000 per day, and attendance at night events will be limited to 400 vehicles. It will be streamed online for those at home, too.
