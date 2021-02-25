[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Enjoy strawberry experience at Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers the Deep in the Strawberry promotion for guests to enjoy strawberries in season.



The package offers 10 different strawberry desserts and three types of baked goods, including a strawberry sandwich with caviar and open sandwich with jamon. In addition, complimentary tea or the choice of a strawberry drink is offered.



The promotion is available at both the lobby lounge and club lounge on the 22nd floor.



The package is offered at 55,000 won for two and is available every day from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



For more information, call Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.









Fairmont Ambassador launches 30-hour weekday stays



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the Weekday Luxury package, offering flexible stays of up to 30 hours for Accor Live Limitless loyalty program members.



The package features a one-night stay in a deluxe room, Fairmont Gold Lounge privileges for two guests, 20 percent savings at hotel dining venues and access to the hotel fitness center and swimming pool. In addition, early 10 a.m. check-in and late 4 p.m. checkout is available.



The Weekday Luxury package is valid for weekday stays from March 1 to April 30 for 320,000 won.



For more information, call the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul (02) 3395-6000.









Jogakbo relaunches with three drinking and dining zones



Jogakbo restaurant, located on the second floor of the Andaz Seoul Gangnam, will unveil a new menu for its three distinctly unique interactive dining zones on March 1.



Jogakbo offers Bites & Wine, Seafood Grill and Meat & Co sections. Each interactive kitchen offers dishes prepared by chefs with distinctive cooking techniques and styles.



To celebrate its relaunch, Jogakbo invites all diners to enjoy 30 percent off the a la carte menu at Seafood Grill and Meat & Co. throughout the month of March. This offer is available through Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s KakaoTalk channel.



For reservations, call Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-1191.









InterContinental launches collaboration with artist Jackson Shim



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong offers the “Gallery in the Room with Jackson Shim” package, where guests can appreciate the artwork of the rising pop artist in their rooms.



Business suites will showcase five works worth some 30 million won ($27,100), along with Jackson Shim’s paintings on guest room windows. The guests will also receive poster books and T-shirts decorated with the artist’s signature design.



The package is available until the end of March, and rates are from 370,000 won on weekdays.



For more information or to make reservations, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.









Romantic getaway at Ananti Hilton Busan



Ananti Hilton Busan presents the Romantic Getaway Package for couples planning honeymoons or events.



The package comes with a one-night stay, welcome amenities, complimentary breakfast, two facial masks, valet parking service and complimentary use of the pool and sauna.



Welcome amenities include a cake, flower box and a bottle of premium Champagne for couples to celebrate their own special days. The breakfast, which comes as room service, includes pancakes, smoked salmon and french toast, among other items. Facial masks are provided by Carenology along with a bath ball.



The package is offered at a starting price of 470,000 won.



For more information, call Ananti Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1111.