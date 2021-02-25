 Back To Top
National

Vice FM calls for multilateral responses to human rights challenges posed by new technologies

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 09:19       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 09:19

Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attends a virtual session of the Alliance for Multilateralism, a forum launched in 2019 to reinforce multilateralism, on Thursday(Geneva time), in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon attends a virtual session of the Alliance for Multilateralism, a forum launched in 2019 to reinforce multilateralism, on Thursday(Geneva time), in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has called for multilateral cooperation in addressing the challenges of new and emerging technologies to the efforts to protect human rights at a global forum, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Choi made the call at a virtual session of the Alliance for Multilateralism, a forum launched in 2019 to reinforce multilateralism, on Wednesday (Geneva time), as concerns rise that artificial intelligence and other digital technologies could hurt privacy and other rights absent globally established regulations and norms.

"Vice Minister Choi said that as there are both positive and negative aspects of digital technologies, close cooperation among concerned parties is crucial to maximize the positive aspect of digital technologies that affects human rights," the ministry said in a press release.

Choi also stressed the importance of joint responses to climate change and emerging and future pandemics, as concerns still linger over the waning of multilateralism amid nationalism, anti-globalist sentiment and protectionism.

Choi took part in the forum on the sidelines of the virtual high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council. The forum was attended by representatives of some 30 countries and related international organizations. (Yonhap)

