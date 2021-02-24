 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Samsung remains No. 2 chip buyer in 2020: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 25, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 25, 2021 - 10:01




Samsung Electronics remained the world’s second-largest chip buyer behind US tech titan Apple last year, a report showed, while manufacturers’ spending on semiconductors increased due to the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone and TV maker, accounted for 8.1 percent of global semiconductor spending in 2020 after purchasing $36.4 billion worth of chips, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier, according to preliminary results from market researcher Gartner.

Apple was the top semiconductor buyer for the second straight year after its spending increased 24 percent on-year to $53.6 billion to represent 11.9 percent of the global market. (Yonhap)





