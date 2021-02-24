 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

NPS gains W72tr for 2020

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 24, 2021 - 18:10       Updated : Feb 24, 2021 - 18:32
South Korea's Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-chul speaks at the National Pension Service's fund management committee meeting held in Seoul Wednesday. (NPS)
South Korea's Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-chul speaks at the National Pension Service's fund management committee meeting held in Seoul Wednesday. (NPS)
South Korea’s public pension fund, the National Pension Service, has logged a 9.7 percent return last year to gain 72.1 trillion won ($65 billion) in its preliminary estimate, the government said Wednesday.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul, who chairs NPS’ Fund Management Committee, added that the world’s third-largest pension fund was managing 833.7 trillion won worth of assets as of end-2020, in a committee meeting held in Seoul. The estimate will be finalized in June, according to NPS. 

This is the second-biggest annual rate of return over the past decade, following 2019's 11.31 percent gain.

By asset classes, NPS in 2020 yielded 34.66 percent from domestic stocks, 10.22 percent from overseas stocks, and 10.48 percent from domestic alternative assets. On the other hand, its domestic bonds returned 1.71 percent and foreign fixed-income assets generated 0.19 percent return, while its investment in overseas alternative assets yielded 0.02 percent return.

During the monthly meeting, NPS’ independent subcommittee on fiduciary responsibility reported on its review of the FMC’s January proposal of board member candidates for portfolio companies exposed to negative issues regarding environmental, social and governance factors.

Proxy adviser Sustinvest said in a report Wednesday that NPS is unlikely to exercise its shareholder activism as a “general investor” this year. Under the Korean rules, a shareholder who identified itself as a general investor is eligible to offer to revise company’s articles of association to improve corporate governance and have a say in dividend payouts and executive salaries.

NPS was a blockholder of 83 listed companies in Korea with more than 5 percent voting rights as a general investor, but it has yet to shortlist companies publicly under a “focus list” to take graver actions against companies that need improvement in management, according to Sustinvest.

“Given that a shareholder must submit its proposal six weeks prior to the shareholder meeting, a shareholder proposal by NPS appears to be impractical for 2021,” wrote Cho Dae-hyun, senior analyst at Sustinvest.

Cho, however, added that NPS’ shareholder proposal must be made in a prudent manner, so that it could later be “a bigger blow to the companies that need improvement” than negotiations behind closed doors, Cho added.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114