[Today’s K-pop] Ateez to release Japanese album





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez announced on Wednesday that it will come out with a studio album “Into the A to Z” in March.



In the photo that was released with the announcement showed the seven bandmates of the eight-piece act in white outfits highlighting an elegant side of the group. Mingi is taking a break due to health reasons.



This is the first all-Japanese album of the band that officially debuted in Japan in December 2019. Its “Treasure EP. Extra: Shift The Map” ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s daily albums chart and its first Japanese EP “Treasure EP. Map to Answer” topped the chart upon release in February last year.



The new album consists of ten tracks. In addition to the Japanese version of its hits including “Say My Name,” “Utopia,” “Answer,” and “Inception,” there will be a new Japanese song “Still Here.” It will hit the sales rack on March 24.



Meanwhile, the band unveiled the tracklist for its upcoming sixth EP in Korea, “Zero: Fever Part 2.” Hongjoong and Mingi participated in writing some of the seven tracks that includes “Celebrate,” a song dedicated to their official fandom “Atiny.” The EP goes on sale on March 1.



Blackpink sets most-viewed record with “Ddu-du Ddu-du”





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink set a new record becoming the first Kpop artist to have a music video that was viewed more than 1.5 billion times.



The music video of its 2018 hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du” went past the 1.5 billion viewing milestone on YouTube on Tuesday, said the management company YG Entertainment. It was the most viewed K-pop music video in 2018 and has been setting records ever since.



The song, title track from its first EP “Square Up,” not only topped every music charts in Korea but also peaked at No. 40 and No. 55 on Billboard 200 and Hot 100 respectively, a record-high for a K-pop female band. It was streamed over 300 million times on Spotify as well.



The quartet has three music videos with over 1.1 billion viewings and a total of 26 videos with over 100 million views. Its YouTube channel has the most subscribers among female artists in the world at 57.6 million.



SuperM joins global campaign against COVID-19





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Super M will participate in a global campaign that will help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, said its company SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



Launched by Global Citizen, an international charity organization, the campaign titled “Recovery Plan for the World” seeks to help end the pandemic as well as protect the planet, curb the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere and advance equity for all.



Artists such as Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Hugh Jackman, Jonas Brothers and Lang Lang have joined the worldwide initiative that will help finance the activities.



Super M has been contributing to a series of global campaigns: performing at “Together At Home,” an online concert hosted by Lady Gaga, World Health Organization and Global Citizen to raise fund to fight COVID-19; and “The Big Event for Mental Health,” WHO’s first global online event to promote awareness about mental health care.



TXT enters Billboard 200 with Japanese album





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)