Christopher Ko shares visions as Bio association representative

Christopher Ko (Korea Bio)
South Korean biosimilar maker Samsung Bioepis’ CEO Christopher Ko on Wednesday carried out his first public event as the new chairperson of the Korea Bio Association.
Korea Bio is an association representing more than 300 biologics companies in Korea. Ko was made its seventh chief on Jan. 28. He succeeded Macrogen Chairman Seo Jung-sun, who retired from the post after serving five terms.
Speaking to reporters online, Ko said that Korea Bio will actively seek to raise homegrown bio companies’ competitive edge in the global playing field under his lead.
“Running a bio company myself, I am well aware of many drawbacks faced by member firms both small and big,” Ko said.
Korea Bio will be holding a number of investor relations events and meetings so that member firms will get more exposure.
The organization will also foster a localized ecosystem of parts and equipment for the bio business.
“One of the most difficult things about running a bio firm is having to source almost all raw materials from overseas,” said Ko. “From facility equipment to reagents, we depend greatly on foreign goods. To localize these materials, Korea Bio will build collaborative channels between domestic corporates, ventures and the government, so that small raw materials firms will get greater business opportunities.”
Ko vowed to support not only red bio, those in the pharmaceuticals and health sector, but also white bio, referring to the renewable energy sector.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com
)