 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor hires US aerospace expert for UAM business drive

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Feb 24, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : Feb 24, 2021 - 15:20
Ben Diachun, chief technology officer of Hyundai Motor Group's UAM division (Hyundai Motor Group)
Ben Diachun, chief technology officer of Hyundai Motor Group's UAM division (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it has hired a high-profile aerospace professional from the United States in line with its continued effort to promote urban air mobility, or UAM, as a future growth engine.

The South Korean auto group has appointed Ben Diachun, former CEO of the California-based aerospace startup Opener, as the chief technology officer for the UAM division.

“His years of experience in developing innovative aerospace vehicles will greatly contribute to our business goal to develop and commercialize UAM vehicles,” said Shin Jae-won, Hyundai Motor President in charge of the UAM division.

Diachun will report directly to Shin, who is said to have taken the lead in recruiting the US official. Shin himself is also an aeronautics expert who previously worked at NASA before joining Hyundai Motor in 2019 to lead the UAM business.

Opener began in 2011 in Ontario, Canada as a startup specializing in electric-powered personal air vehicles. It later changed its name to Opener and relocated to California’s Silicon Valley.

After his years with Opener, Diachun also worked as CEO at aerospace developer Scaled Composites.

Throughout his career, Diachun played a pivotal role in developing 16 new aerospace vehicles, including SpaceShipOne, the first commercial manned spaceship, and BlackFly, an electric personal air vehicle.

Hyundai Motor aims to roll out its UAM vehicle to market by 2028, in line with its vision to grow beyond the conventional automaker business to become a comprehensive future mobility operator.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114