Coupang’s early morning delivery service tops customer satisfaction index

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Feb 24, 2021 - 17:38       Updated : Feb 24, 2021 - 17:38
Coupang's headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Coupang’s headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Coupang boasted the highest customer satisfaction rate among e-commerce platforms providing early morning delivery, according to a new survey by the Korea Consumer Agency.

The e-commerce giant, famous for its subscription-based Rocket Delivery service, had a score of 3.81 and was followed by SSG.com, another online marketplace owned by Shinsegae Group, and grocery delivery firm Market Kurly, whose scores were 3.76 and 3.72, respectively, the agency said Wednesday.

The online survey asked a sample of 1,200 participants how satisfied they were with each of the three largest e-commerce platforms offering early morning delivery in the country.

Coupang scored high on service quality, overall satisfaction rates and expectation to satisfaction levels.

But nearly 1 in 4 respondents agreed the e-commerce giants need to reduce “excessive packaging,” as 30.8 percent of Coupang users and 26.5 percent of Market Kurly users agreed.

Nearly 20 percent also wanted to see the threshold for free delivery lowered.

Other calls for change included lowering prices, introducing more promotions, environment-friendly packaging and membership benefits as well as better punctuality.

Among the 144 complaints filed between January 2018 and September last year related to early morning delivery, delivery delays were the most common issue.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
