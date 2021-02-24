Apple seeks greater presence in Korea with 2nd Apple Store

Interior of Apple Yeouido, the second Apple Store in Korea (Apple)





Apple will open its second Apple Store in South Korea this Friday in a move to expand its presence in the main turf of archrival Samsung Electronics.



Called Apple Yeouido, the second Apple Store is located on the L1 floor of IFC Mall in Yeouido, western Seoul, which is the epicenter of finance, politics and broadcasting.



It is about the same size as the company’s first store, in Garosugil in southern Seoul, which opened in January 2018 and has become a must-visit spot for Apple fans here.



The logo for the Yeouido store was designed by local illustrator Yoony Suk, who was inspired by the skyscrapers of Yeouido.



Apple Korea has hired 117 employees to run the store and respond to customers.





