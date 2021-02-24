Green witch works her magic in Korea

Members of the cast of “Wicked” pose for photos during a press event at Blue Square in Itaewon, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)



After months of shutdown, the local performing arts scene has finally begun to return to a new normal. The comeback is led by a green-skinned witch, riding on a broomstick.



The musical “Wicked” opened this month at Blue Square in Itaewon, central Seoul. Though still affected by the government’s social distancing rules, which require that every other seat be left vacant, the show is recording sellouts.



Based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” -- inspired by the L. Frank Baum classic “The Wizard of Oz” -- the musical tells the story of two unlikely friends: Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.





A scene from “Wicked” (Clip Service)