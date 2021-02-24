 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK paper warns against relying on outside help to achieve five-year economic plan

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Feb 24, 2021 - 09:35
This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 15, 2021, shows one of the new propaganda posters highlighting the five-year economic plan set forth at the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in January this year. This poster reads,
This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 15, 2021, shows one of the new propaganda posters highlighting the five-year economic plan set forth at the eighth congress of the Workers' Party in January this year. This poster reads, "Let's push ahead to achieve the first year's tasks of the five-year economic development plan." (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday called for greater efforts to realize a self-reliant economy without outside help amid struggles to accomplish key goals unveiled in a rare party meeting last month.

"When we face difficulties in the process of achieving our tasks, we must not depend on help from outside or from the top but rather solve the problems in close cooperation with the production, research and development sector," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.

The paper stressed the importance of cooperation between different sectors and divisions in the economy and warned against "specialization and self-centralism that undermines our collectivist-based socialism."

In a separate article, the paper called on top officials to work with greater devotion and responsibility, saying their high status is a "sign of great trust and expectations" as well as the extent to which it has to be "paid back."

North Korea has intensified calls for efforts to be independent of outside help in its economic development since early last year as leader Kim Jong-un expressed frustration with the little progress in easing or lifting sanctions amid stalled nuclear talks with Washington.

At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, Kim admitted the failure to meet the country's previous five-year development goals and put forward a new five-year plan focusing on self-reliance.

The North appears to be seeking realistic ways to achieve a self-reliant economy amid multiple challenges, including its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by typhoons and economic woes from global sanctions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114