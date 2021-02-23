 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Vice FM urges N. Korea to return to nuke dialogue at UN disarmament conference

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 21:41       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 21:41

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (Yonhap)
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to denuclearization talks, saying that the peace process on the Korean Peninsula is the path that must be taken, the foreign ministry said.

Choi made the remark in a speech he delivered virtually for the high-level segment of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, as he explained Seoul‘s ongoing efforts to engage with Pyongyang toward the goal of building a nuclear-free peninsula and lasting peace in the region.

“We have chosen this route not because we want to, but because we have to. Building upon the hard-won momentum thus far, we will continue to work with our friends and partners to achieve our shared goal of complete denuclearization through peaceful means,” Choi said, according to the ministry.

“In the same vein, we ask the DPRK to respond to our call for the resumption of dialogue,” he said, referring North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“In the course, we count on the unwavering support of the international community,” he added.

Denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States remain stalled after the second summit, in Hanoi in early 2019, by the North‘s leader Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump ended without a deal.

Seoul has been seeking to create fresh opportunities to revive the talks with the US under the new administration of President Joe Biden.

In Tuesday’s conference, Choi cited the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September 2018 as part of Seoul‘s efforts toward arms control, which calls for a series of tension-reducing measures, including turning the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas into a stable buffer zone.

On the issue of arms control, Choi reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to global disarmament efforts in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and asked relevant countries to engage in “genuine dialogue” to move forward in establishing a world free of nuclear weapons, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114