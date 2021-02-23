[Today’s K-pop] Shinee tops iTunes chart in 45 regions





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Shinee demonstrated their star power sweeping across the world with their new album “Don’t Call Me.”



The band’s seventh studio album that came out on Monday, for the first time in 2 and a 1/2 years, landed at the top of iTunes’ top albums chart in 45 regions including the US, UK, Germany and Canada, said the management company SM Entertainment Tuesday. It also topped multiple charts in Korea as well as those in China and Japan.



The four-piece act will perform the title track, also called “Don’t Call Me,” for the first time that will be broadcast live via its channels on YouTube and Naver’s V Live.



The veteran idol group returned as a whole after three of its members –- Onew, Minho and Key -- completed serving their military duties.



Sunmi goes feline for new single





(Credit: Abyss Company)



Sunmi went through another transformation for her new digital single “Tail.”



As the song title suggests, she was inspired by cats, said the solo artist at an online showcase Tuesday. The addictive guitar leaf is quite attractive, she said, of the same-titled song that compares passionate, instinctive and self-confident woman in love to the sophisticated and agile characters of the feline animal.



She came across the word “tail” randomly but was fascinated by how the body part can be a means of expression that is simple and straightforward. The choreography is bold yet full of details created by Janel Guinestra, dancer/choreographer who has worked with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.



The sensitive and sharp sounds and behaviors that sometimes get on your nerves were blended into the song, explained the performer who wrote the lyrics.



“This is completely different from the music I’ve been doing. The performance also is surely new and my heart is full of worries and aflutter at the same time,” she said.



NCT 127 tops Oricon weekly chart for the 1st time





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 rose to the top of Japan’s Oricon chart with its EP “Loveholic” on Tuesday.



It is the boy band’s second Japanese EP and this is the first time it topped Oricon’s weekly albums chart, according to its company SM Entertainment.



The EP was released last week and landed as No. 1 on Oricon’s daily albums chart. It also topped a series of charts including Billboard Japan’s top album sales weekly chart.



The album consists of five new songs in Japanese, including the title track “gimme gimme,” that are themed under love as well as “Kick It,” focus track from its second studio album in Korean.



WayV to put out 3rd EP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)