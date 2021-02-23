Seoul says unfreezing Iranian fund in Korea requires US approval first

The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said unfreezing Iranian assets held in South Korean banks requires approval from the US first, denying Iran‘s claim that it has reached a deal with Seoul for the transfer of the blocked funds.
On Monday, Tehran announced that the two sides reached an agreement on transferring the frozen Iranian assets to its desired destination, during a discussion between Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and South Korean Ambassador to Iran, Ryu Jeong-hyun.
According to the statement, the Korean ambassador said Seoul was prepared to take all the measures required to allow Tehran to have access to all of its frozen assets in South Korea, adding “there is no limit and restriction in that regard.”
In response to the Iranian claim, the foreign ministry here said it’s too early to call it a deal, and that the actual agreement on unlocking the fund hasn’t been made yet. “The two sides have been discussing various ways to release the funds,” a ministry official said. “While the two countries agreed on the ways and detailed scheme on how to transfer the assets, the actual release of the funds requires consultation with the US and its approval.”
Tehran has been demanding Seoul release about $7 billion in revenue from oil sales tied up in Korean banks since 2019 due to sanctions reimposed on Iran by the Donald Trump administration, after Washington’s unilateral decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord.
Seoul has been in talks with Washington on ways to unlock the funds without breaching the sanctions, including using some of the money for buying humanitarian and medical items and for other uses.
Earlier this month, Seoul said it was finalizing talks with Washington about using some of the blocked funds to pay off Tehran’s UN membership fees in arrears, to which Iran has also agreed.
The talks on the locked up fund comes as Tehran is withholding a South Korean-flagged vessel it had seized in January. Tehran argues the seizure of the ship and its sailors was due to environmental pollution, but speculation has continued that Iran’s capture was in a bid to pressure Seoul to unlock the funds.
Early this month, Iran agreed to free the crew members of the oil tanker MT Hankuk Chemi, but decided to keep the vessel and its captain, who is to remain in Iranian custody until the investigation into what the country’s description of breach of its environmental pollution law is completed.
On Feb. 11, one of the detained 20 crew members was released and returned home first for health reasons. For the remaining sailors, it is still uncertain when they will be able to leave Iran, as at least 13 crew members are required to be on board the tanker for it to operate safely. Without a full release of the vessel, it will be difficult for all of the sailors to go free.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)