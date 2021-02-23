 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Innovation to liquidate 49% of SK Global Chemical for green transition

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:30
SK Innovation’s petrochemical plant in Ulsan (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation’s petrochemical plant in Ulsan (SK Innovation)


SK Innovation said Tuesday that it would sell off 49 percent of its petrochemical subsidiary, SK Global Chemical, as part of a strategy to unload carbon-intensive assets and focus its investments on green businesses. SK Innovation currently controls 100 percent of SK Global Chemical.

According to the South Korean battery and petrochemical giant, it selected JP Morgan as a financial adviser in November before making the decision.

“SK Global Chemical is reviewing a partnership with global strategic investors and setting up a joint venture is one of the options. To accelerate the Green Balance 2030 campaign based on a robust financial story, SK Innovation seeks to shore up funds for future growth and support SK Global Chemical to create synergies (with global partners),” an SK Innovation official said.

In October, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won highlighted the importance of creating a “financial story” for its affiliates, a business strategy to raise company values by expressing the company’s vision for the future through investment activities. Green Balance 2030 is an eco-friendly business management strategy pursued by SK Innovation.

By limiting the sell-off to 49 percent, SK Innovation will maintain management rights over SK Global Chemical.

SK Global Chemical is SK Innovation’s core subsidiary, having reaped 11.8 trillion won ($10.6 billion) in revenue and 458.3 billion won in operating profit in 2019. But its profitability deteriorated last year, with its revenue plunging to 8.4 trillion won. In the same year, the company suffered an operating loss of 53.4 billion won.

“SK Innovation, which is seeking an aggressive expansion into the electric vehicle battery business, has a huge amount of debt. Liquidating its stake in SK Global Chemical will allow the company to secure funds for the expansion and settlement money for LG Energy Solution,” an industry analyst said.

According to SK Innovation’s regulatory filing, as of the fourth quarter the company’s debt ratio stood at 149 percent. Of the 23 trillion won the company owed in total debt, 13.6 trillion won consisted of loans. Even if the company were to spend all its cash, loans worth 8.7 trillion won would still remain.

The analyst added that SK Innovation was likely to sell off stakes in other subsidiaries -- namely, SK Lubricants and SK IE Technology.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114