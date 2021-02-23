 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung launches ‘human eye-like’ image sensor ISOCELL GN2

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 14:38       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 14:41
(Samsung Electronics)
(Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday it is launching the advanced image sensor ISOCELL GN2 with a more true-to-life auto focus function that makes the microchip operate similar to human eyes.

ISOCELL is Samsung’s image sensor brand developed by its System LSI Business.

Samsung, which is on a path to expand its presence in the system-on-chip market, including the image sensor sector, has been increasing efforts to bolster its product lineup.

The newest ISOCELL GN2 boats a new 50-megapixel image sensor with large 1.4-micrometer-sized pixels.

Compared to its predecessor, the ISOCELL GN2 offers up to 100MP imaging and improved auto-focusing through the flagship Dual Pixel Pro technology.

Dual Pixel Pro is the company’s most advanced phase-detection auto-focus solution yet.

By employing two photodiodes within every pixel of the image sensor, Dual Pixel Pro makes use of 100-million-phase detecting agents for faster auto-focusing.

The solution also offers all-direction focusing by splitting the pixels not only vertically, but also diagonally. This diagonal cut allows the focusing agents to better recognize the top and bottom of the frame, allowing the sensor to focus quickly, even when there are no pattern changes in a horizontal direction.

“ISOCELL image sensors and its technologies have made vast improvements to deliver the quality and performance one would expect from top-tier prograde cameras,” said Chang Duck-hyun, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114