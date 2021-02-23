 Back To Top
Life&Style

Kyung Hee University law professor elected to lead Korean Association for Property Law

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 16:34
Professor Tsche Kwang-jun (Kyung Hee University Law School)
Professor Tsche Kwang-jun (Kyung Hee University Law School)
Professor Tsche Kwang-jun of Kyung Hee University Law School has been elected to head the Korean Association for Property Law, the university said Tuesday.

In addition to the new post, Tsche heads Kyung Hee University Law School’s Legal Research Institute and the Institute for International Affairs. He also serves on a Fair Trade Commission committee and on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“(I) will research with the association focusing on issues regarding property laws in relation to social issues such as statutes of limitations regarding various countries’ legal actions in relation to COVID-19, punitive damages and seeking damages against states,” Tsche said.

Tsche studied international human rights law at New York University and Temple University in Philadelphia, and earned a doctorate on international contract law from Germany’s University of Cologne.

He has received international recognition, serving as the National President for Korea in the World Jurist Association and chairing the Asian Law and Society Association’s Distinguished Article Award Committee. Since 2018, he has also served as the ambassador scientist of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
