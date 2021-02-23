Volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

In this file photo from Jan. 15, 2021, Park Jin-u of the KB Insurance Stars (L) hits a spike against the Korean Air Jumbos during a men's V-League match at Gyeyang Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

A male professional volleyball player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first homegrown player in the league to be infected.



The KB Insurance Stars of the V-League announced late Monday that its center Park Jin-u tested positive for COVID-19. Park, 30, developed a fever earlier Monday and was tested immediately, with the result coming in later in the same day.



The Stars last played on Sunday against the OK Financial Group OKman. Players and coaching staffs for both teams are scheduled to be tested Tuesday.



In accordance with its health and safety protocols, the V-League is expected to halt the men's competition for two weeks while epidemiological investigations take place.



Before Park, two foreign players had tested positive for COVID-19, though their cases came before they'd suited up for their teams.



Park's KB teammate, Noumory Keita, came down with COVID-19 on July 5 last year, three days into his mandatory 14-day quarantine following his arrival in South Korea to prepare for the season.



On Jan. 9 this year, Bruna Moraes of the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in the women's division tested positive for the virus. She too was in quarantine after arriving in South Korea as a midseason replacement for Lucia Fresco.



On New Year's Day, a television cameraman who had worked a Dec. 26 game between the Stars and the OKman tested positive, forcing the league to cancel four games scheduled for Jan. 2 and 3. About 1,500 individuals -- players, coaches and front-office staffers for all 13 men's and women's teams, plus referees and league officials -- were tested for COVID-19 and all came up negative. The league resumed play on Jan. 5. (Yonhap)