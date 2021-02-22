 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Paternity leave increases 23% in 2020

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 23, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Feb 23, 2021 - 10:01




The number of men going on paternity leave jumped 23 percent last year from the previous year, reflecting cultural and policy changes, the Labor Ministry said.

The total number of private sector workers requesting paternity leave stood at 27,423 last year, more than double the number in 2017 (12,042), the ministry said.

The increase can be attributed to more couples raising their children together and policies encouraging men to take leave, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic likely contributed by forcing schools to scale back in-person classes and leaving many children needing to be taken care of at home. (Yonhap)





