Conservative groups plan anti-Moon rally on March 1

Conservative activists announce plans to hold an anti-government rally at Gwanghwamun Square on March 1 Independence Movement Day during a press conference near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Conservative groups known for organizing mass political rallies last year said Monday they plan to hold a similar event denouncing President Moon Jae-in on March 1 Independence Movement Day.



At a press conference near Cheong Wa Dae, the activists said the rally will be held at Gwanghwamun Square but stopped short of revealing details.



"We hope that your resolve, which filled Gwanghwamun Square on Aug. 15, will once again manifest itself," Kim Kyung-jae, a former leader of the Korea Freedom Federation, said.



Kim was arrested last year on suspicion of leading illegal rallies against the liberal president on Aug. 15 Liberation Day.



The protest, also held at Gwanghwamun Square, was blamed for a mass outbreak of COVID-19 that contributed to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



Jun Kwang-hoon, head pastor of Sarang Jeil Church and a key figure in last year's rallies, was absent from the press conference due to personal reasons.



His lawyer, Kang Yeon-jae, said he is aware of three or four civic groups planning to participate in next week's rally.



"If the assembly is banned, we plan to file an administrative lawsuit," he said.



The Seoul metropolitan government has banned all rallies at Gwanghwamun Square and other large venues as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.



A police official said the activists have yet to notify the police of their plans but noted that any rally at Gwanghwamun Square will likely be prohibited. (Yonhap)