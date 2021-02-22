[Feature] What it’s like to be a comedian YouTuber

Enjoy Couple’s Son Min-su (left) and Lim La-la (YouTube)



With KBS’ “Gag Concert,” the last regular sketch comedy show on a terrestrial broadcaster, coming to an end last year after a 21-year run, and COVID-19 greatly limiting opportunities for onstage performances, last year saw numerous comedians rushing to start their own YouTube channels.



“To be honest, it’s sad that many comedy programs have disappeared. ‘Gag Concert’ and ‘People Looking for a Laugh’ among others disappearing is the reason why we started YouTube,” said comedian Lim La-la of Enjoy Couple.



First-generation comedian YouTubers, Lim and comedian Son Min-su’s YouTube channel Enjoy Couple, with over 2 million subscribers, has the most subscribers among all comedians and couples in Korea. The couple uploads videos of themselves doing everything from eating and dating to pulling pranks on each other.



“I think comedy programs disappearing on TV was inevitable. The public didn’t watch so we had bad viewership ratings. If the public wants to see us again, maybe we can come back,” said Lim.



KBS’ comedy program “Gag Concert” that ended its 21-year run in 2020 (KBS)



The comedy programs suffered in viewership ratings for many reasons, including the perception that they were too political or controversial.



“I think the public’s mindset is important. I feel many people are more sensitive than before. When we were on TV, we frequently said that comedy should just be taken as comedy, but if the viewers are uncomfortable, we shouldn’t do it,” said comedian Lee Sang-hun, who appeared on “Gag Concert.”



“The days when you could do comedy only by passing broadcasters’ comedian tests are over. Back in the day, the comedy programs had high viewership ratings, but now YouTube is where it’s at. The migration was inevitable for comedians,” Lim said.



“Comedians have a desire to make people laugh. In the past when there were no new media outlets like YouTube, comedians went to open comedy programs on TV,” said Son. “Now, anyone can watch clips on their phones. I feel comedy is part of daily life. Now, comedians can fulfill their desire to make people laugh by showing videos of themselves doing everything from golfing, mukbang (food eating broadcasts) to vlogs, or video blogs.”



Comedian YouTuber Lee Sang-hun (YouTube)