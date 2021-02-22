 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon's senior secretary entrusts decision on his resignation offer to the president: Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 22, 2021 - 14:02       Updated : Feb 22, 2021 - 14:39
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs and justice is likely to stay in the job at least for the time being despite his resignation offer that has grabbed public attention, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Monday.

Having returned from a four-day leave, Shin Hyun-soo has "entrusted" a decision on his letter of resignation to the president, Chung Man-ho, Moon's senior secretary for public communication, told reporters.

Shin was quoted as saying that he would do his best at work, Chung added. Chung stopped short of clarifying whether Shin has formally withdrawn his resignation.

His stance, nonetheless, has effectively ended a controversy over the secretary's abrupt offer to quit, a Cheong Wa Dae official explained later on background, indicating that the president is unlikely to replace him anytime soon.

It has apparently removed a potential snag in Moon's presidency that has entered the home stretch. Shin is his de-facto point man on both the justice ministry and the prosecution service amid lingering political disputes over prosecution reform.

Last week, Cheong Wa Dae confirmed that Shin had repeatedly tendered his resignation over the recent appointments of top prosecutors that were led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye and authorized by Moon. The president rebuffed his resignation, and then Shin took four days off.

Shin believes his opinions and suggestions on the shake-up have been ignored, with Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, kept in his position. Shim Jae-cheol, widely considered close to former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, was promoted to the post of leading the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

Shin had also reportedly recommended that some relegated high-ranking prosecutors regarded as confidants to the recalcitrant chief prosecutor, Yoon Seok-youl, be reinstated, which was dismissed.

Yoon, known for his stand-offs with the ruling bloc, has emerged as a representative figure for conservatives critical of the Moon administration.

Media reports of rifts between Yoon and the justice ministry, which peaked when Choo was in office, have apparently posed a political burden for Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon's pick of Shin, formerly a prosecutor and National Intelligence Service official, less than two months ago was viewed by many as reflecting his attempt to "embrace" the prosecution service and focus on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and improving the livelihoods of the people, no longer distracted by wrangling over prosecution reform. Moon's key policy slogan this year is "inclusive recovery."

As the first senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and justice with a prosecution career under the Moon administration, Shin is tasked with playing a bridging or mediating role between Yoon and Cheong Wa Dae, as well as the justice ministry.

He worked with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s. He then served as a legal aide to Moon during his presidential campaign. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114