 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK paper stresses ‘economic principles’ and ‘scientific analysis’ in economic policy

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 20, 2021 - 13:15       Updated : Feb 20, 2021 - 13:15

(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea’s official newspaper on Saturday stressed the importance of “economic principles” and “scientific analysis” as the country is striving to achieve a recently unveiled five-year economic development scheme.

“Economic workers should stay away from such tendencies of ignoring economic principles and failing to concentrate and causing waste and confusion by not resorting to scientific analysis,” the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, said in an editorial.

“Only with complete mastery of one‘s own business areas can we guarantee innovation, bold creation and endless moving forward,” the paper added. “Workers should prepare themselves to solve any problem by learning if they do not know something and strengthening their abilities even through overnight work.”

The paper also cautioned against “defeatism” and “self-protecting” tendencies, while urging the people to put national interest ahead of their own comfort.

At a rare congress of the ruling Workers’ Party last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted to a failure in his previous economic development plan in the face of toughened internal and external challenges and disclosed a new scheme focusing on self-reliance.

During a recent party meeting convened to discuss follow-up measures, Kim criticized officials for setting targets too low in power generation, construction and some other areas and replaced a key official of the ruling party‘s economic department. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114