The South Korean Coast Guard on Friday was searching for a fishing boat carrying six people that sent a distress call off the southeastern coast.



The Pohang Coast Guard received a report at 6:49 p.m. that the 9.77-ton boat was flooding in waters roughened by strong winds, some 42 kilometers east of Gyeongju.



A rescue team was immediately sent to the scene but has yet to find the boat, the Coast Guard said. (Yonhap)