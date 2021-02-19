 Back To Top
World

UK‘s Prince Harry to lose all honorary titles: palace

By AFP
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 21:27       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 21:27
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Fua'amotu airport on the main island Tongatapu in Tonga October 25, 2018 (Reuters-Yonhap)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Fua'amotu airport on the main island Tongatapu in Tonga October 25, 2018 (Reuters-Yonhap)

LONDON (AFP) - Britain’s Prince Harry will relinquish his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” it said.

“The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”
