 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

BlackRock emerges as Kakao’s 5th-largest shareholder

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 18:04       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 18:04
(Courtesy of Kakao Friends)
(Courtesy of Kakao Friends)
US-based international investment manager BlackRock became a blockholder of South Korea’s internet giant Kakao, in an apparent bet on the corporation behind Korea’s most popular messenger app, a filing showed Friday.

The US investor’s subsidiary BlackRock Fund Advisors and its 13 affiliates have spent 986.4 billion won ($891.9 million) to obtain 5.18 percent of common shares in Kakao as of Monday, according to the filing.

As a result, BlackRock is expected to become the fifth-largest shareholder of Kakao, following Kakao founder and Chairman Kim Beom-su, venture capital house K Cube Holdings that Kim wholly controls, the National Pension Service and Chinese internet giant Tencent.

BlackRock said in the filing that it does not intend to influence Kakao’s management through its equity ownership.

Under the Korean commercial rule, a shareholder of a listed company in Korea with at least 5 percent of ownership need to file a report on its equity holdings on a regular basis, and state whether the equity holding is meant to engage in the company’s business management.

Kakao logged a 120.5 percent on-year jump in operating profit in 2020 to 456 billion won. Its revenue for 2020 came to 4.1 trillion won, up 35 percent from a year prior. Among its subsidiaries gearing up for an initial public offering are internet-only lender Kakao Bank, mobile payment app operator Kakao Pay, content provider Kakao Page and ride-hailing app operator Kakao Mobility.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114