BNP Paribas South Korea ramps up efforts for gender equality

Philippe Noirot, head of BNP Paribas South Korea talks with Barbara Zollmann, President and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in an online discussion on gender equality issues at work, held Wednesday, Seoul (BNP Paribas South Korea)
As part of a move to promote gender equality at work, BNP Paribas South Korea has hosted an online event named Gender and Power Talks in partnership with law firm Shin & Kim LCC and the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ahead of International Women’s Day slated for March 8, leaders from the three organizations discussed measures to foster female leadership across industries in the virtual event, which was held on Wednesday.
“(BNP Paribas South Korea) is actively participating in various gender equality initiatives including our global partnership with the UN’s global solidarity movement for gender equality known as #HeForShe,” Philippe Noirot, head of BNP Paribas South Korea, said in a statement on Friday.
He pledged to increase the number of its female executives to account for more than 30 percent of the total workforce by the end of this year, in a bid to take the lead in nurturing female leaders in the finance sector.
The French lender will also continue to sponsor the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival, an annual contest first held in 1997 to honor and discover talented female artists in the local film industry, for the third consecutive year.
“As a leading global bank with a strong ESG strategy, we will continue to help resolve various social issues and give positive impact,” he added, referring to its environmental, social and governance-focused efforts.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
