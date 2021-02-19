Sejong University cleared of corruption allegations

Sejong University has been cleared of corruption charges, the institution said Friday.“All charges the Ministry of Education requested investigation on were dropped in December 2020,” the university said in a statement.“There were no violations of laws nor fall in profitability resulting from negligence by Daeyang Foundation board members,” it said, referring to the education institution that operates Sejong University.The university had been under investigation for a number of alleged corruptions, including irregularities in its asset management and negligence by members of the board.The Education Ministry requested the prosecutors’ office to launch an investigation after it claimed to have found evidence of mismanagement resulting in financial damages to the university in an audit.According to the school, Sejong University ranks fifth among local universities in terms of financial stability.The university also revealed it will take legal action against the Education Ministry to reinstate board members.“(The Education Ministry) cancelling approval for some board members despite all charges being dropped is unjust administrative order,” a Sejong University official said.“(The university) will take legal action against the Education Ministry’s unjust action to set things right.”