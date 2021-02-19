 Back To Top
National

Moon, ruling party leaders discuss coronavirus response at Cheong Wa Dae

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 11:56       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 11:56
President Moon Jae-in (R) bumps fists with ruling Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon during a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in met with the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday for discussions on pending policy issues.

Among main agenda items was how to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and pull off "inclusive recovery" by addressing the problem of widening inequality, according to officials.

Party chief Lee Nak-yon attended the session along with floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon and several other senior party officials.

It came as the DP is pushing for supplementary budgets to offer the fourth batch of emergency relief cash handouts to people and businesses vulnerable to the fallout of the drawn-out pandemic.

It is the first time that the president has invited the whole team of DP leaders to his office since it was elected at a party convention held last August. (Yonhap)

