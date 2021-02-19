 Back To Top
National

2 Army soldiers, Marine test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 19, 2021 - 10:41       Updated : Feb 19, 2021 - 10:41
This photo, taken on Tuesday, shows service members at a temporary virus test center at Seoul Station in the capital. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Tuesday, shows service members at a temporary virus test center at Seoul Station in the capital. (Yonhap)
Two Army soldiers and a Marine have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The Marine was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 in a test required before returning to his unit in the city of Gimpo, west of Seoul, after vacationing in the central city of Boryeong, according to the ministry.

In Boryeong, a full-time reservist soldier tested positive following direct contact with another person who contracted the virus.

An Army officer based in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed infected upon return from holiday.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 566.

Nationwide, South Korea added 561 new cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 86,128. (Yonhap)

